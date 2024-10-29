Ask About Special November Deals!
ManagedCareServices.com

$39,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$31,910 USD

Take Advantage Of Our Special Limited Time Offer!

BUY NOW AND GET

20%

OFF

ManagedCareServices.com – A domain tailored for businesses offering managed care services. Establish a strong online presence, project professionalism, and reach your target audience.

    • About ManagedCareServices.com

    ManagedCareServices.com is an ideal domain for businesses providing healthcare management services or insurance companies specializing in managed care. With the increasing demand for streamlined and cost-effective healthcare solutions, having a domain name that clearly communicates your business focus is essential.

    This domain name is not only memorable but also easy to spell and pronounce, ensuring maximum reach and accessibility. Incorporating managed care services into the domain name adds credibility and helps attract potential customers seeking such solutions.

    Why ManagedCareServices.com?

    ManagedCareServices.com can significantly improve your search engine rankings due to its targeted niche focus, making it easier for your target audience to find you online. Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial in today's competitive marketplace, and having a domain name that clearly represents your business services goes a long way.

    Customer trust and loyalty are essential components of any successful business. ManagedCareServices.com projects professionalism and credibility, helping to establish trust with potential customers. Organic traffic can be boosted through search engines favoring domain names that accurately represent the business they lead to.

    Marketability of ManagedCareServices.com

    ManagedCareServices.com is highly marketable due to its clear representation of your business offerings. It can help you stand out from competitors with generic or unclear domain names. This domain name's specificity also aids in search engine optimization (SEO), increasing the chances of attracting new customers.

    The domain is versatile and can be used in various marketing channels, both digital and non-digital. Utilize it on business cards, promotional materials, social media profiles, and other offline advertisements to create a strong brand image and consistency across all platforms.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ManagedCareServices.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Child Care Management Services
    		San Angelo, TX Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Vanessa Johnson
    Managed Health Care Services
    		Powell, OH Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Jackie Fullerton
    Care Management Services
    (301) 590-0779     		Rockville, MD Industry: Management Consulting Services
    Officers: Iris Rojas
    Managed Care Services Inc
    		Pembroke Pines, FL Industry: Medical Claims Processing/Billing
    Officers: Anthony Lazzari
    All Care Management Services
    		Miami, FL Industry: Management Services
    Officers: Rene Olavarrieta
    Foster's Care Management Services
    		Ocoee, FL Industry: Management Services
    Officers: Sandria J. Foster
    Care Manager Services, LLC
    		Tampa, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Eliana Colon-Pena
    Managed Care Billing Service
    		Villa Rica, GA Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Paladin Managed Care Services
    (949) 757-0075     		Santa Ana, CA Industry: Management Services
    Officers: Kathy Torres , Larry G. Hunt and 2 others Stephanie Hill , Jeffrey Miller
    International Managed Care Services
    		Coral Gables, FL Industry: Nursing/Personal Care
    Officers: Lowell John