ManhattanChristian.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Christopher
|Hawthorne, CA
|President at Christopher Major MD Inc.
|
Christopher Chris Moloney
(785) 537-4750
|Manhattan, KS
|Chairman at Aib International, Inc. Chairman at American Institute of Baking
|
Manhattan Christian School
|Bozeman, MT
|
Industry:
Pre School
Officers: Garry D. Beston
|
Manhattan Christian Church
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Manhattan Christian Academy
(212) 567-5521
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Non-Profit Church and Bible School
Officers: Naomi Woodmansee , Jessica Hernandez and 5 others Richard J. Bonifas , Rose Matos , Roy Mansfield , Willie Bobe , Juan Rengiso
|
Manhattan Christian School Foundation
|Manhattan, MT
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Manhattan Christian Reformed Church
(406) 282-7442
|Manhattan, MT
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jack Huttinga
|
Manhattan Christian Fellowship Church
|Manhattan, KS
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Darryl Martin
|
Manhattan Christian Church
|Rockwall, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Stephen D. Stroope , Charles L. Vassar and 1 other John Meador
|
Manhattan Christian College
(785) 539-3571
|Manhattan, KS
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Lory J. Stanfield , Anita Prickett and 4 others J. Kevin Ingram , Margaret K Carlisle Financia , Kevin Ingram , Margaret Carlisle