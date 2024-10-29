Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
ManorAssistedCare.com is an exceptional choice for any business focused on assisted care. The term 'manor' evokes feelings of elegance, comfort, and professionalism – key attributes in this industry. The .com top-level domain ensures maximum reach and online authority.
ManorAssistedCare.com can be utilized by various businesses within the healthcare sector, including home care services, senior living facilities, and assisted living communities. By owning this domain name, you position your business as a trusted and reputable service provider.
ManorAssistedCare.com can significantly contribute to your business's growth by enhancing your online presence and search engine rankings. Relevant keywords within the domain name improve your SEO potential, potentially attracting more organic traffic.
The right domain name plays a crucial role in establishing a strong brand identity. ManorAssistedCare.com sets the tone for a professional image, inspiring trust and confidence among potential customers.
Buy ManorAssistedCare.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ManorAssistedCare.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Manor Assisted Care, LLC
|DeSoto, TX
|
Industry:
Ambulance Service and Wheelchair Transportation
Officers: Michael Powell , Keith Powell
|
Manor Assisted Care LLC
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Keith Powell
|
Manor Assisted Care, LLC
|Cedar Hill, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Keith Powell
|
Care Manor Assisted Living, LLC
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Shaista H. Hamed
|
Shirley Manor Assisted Care Inc
(410) 466-0061
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Personal Care Facility
Officers: Rufus Smith
|
Cozy Care Manor Assisted Living Facility, LLC
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Daniel L. Parks , Valdene E. Forde and 1 other Veronica Martin
|
Crystal Manor Assisted Living Care Home
|Apache Junction, AZ
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Joy Bogucki
|
Court Yard Manor Assisted Living and Nurse Care
|Lafayette, LA
|
Industry:
Nursing Home for Aged People
Officers: Eula Duhon , Javy Frabers and 7 others Linda Foreman , Bell McKinney , Debra Hall , Sharon Vincent , Barbara Broussard , Dekendra Goudeaux , Brenda James