ManorHealth.com offers a unique advantage for businesses operating within the healthcare sector. The term 'manor' evokes images of elegance, prestige, and professionalism – ideal qualities for any health-related organization. Additionally, the .com extension ensures maximum credibility and wide recognition.
ManorHealth.com is incredibly versatile. It can be used by a range of businesses, from medical practices to wellness centers, pharmaceutical companies, and beyond. By owning this domain, you are making a powerful statement about your commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services.
ManorHealth.com has the potential to significantly impact your business in several ways. It can contribute to increased organic traffic by making your website more discoverable through search engines. A domain like this can be crucial in establishing a strong brand identity and fostering customer trust.
Additionally, ManorHealth.com can help attract new potential customers and convert them into sales by projecting a professional image that instills confidence. It's an investment that pays off in the long run.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ManorHealth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Manor Health
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Manor Health
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Suncoast Manor Health Center
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facilities, Nsk
|
Cokato Manor Home Health
(320) 286-3049
|Cokato, MN
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: Nancy D. Don , Dawn Weyrauch and 2 others Nancy Deiter , Deborah Loe
|
Manor Health Care
|Winter Park, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Wilton Manor Health
|Wilton Manors, FL
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Kathleen Walsh
|
Adrian Manor Health & Rehab
|Adrian, MO
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facilities, Nsk
Officers: Kathy Danner , Trent James and 5 others Sherry Moore , Deidre Camerer , Lee Eater , Vali Hanson , Ron Fetters
|
Beckwood Manor Health Inc
|Anniston, AL
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Carla Thomas , Susan Goray and 8 others Sheila Barnes , Darlene Baxter , Clayton Cox , Richard Beck , Rusty Beck , Troy Barnes , Sandy Posey , William Clayton Cox
|
Manor Home Health Care
|Dublin, OH
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Colonial Manor Health Care
|Rutherfordton, NC
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Ken Dellinger , Brenda Yelton and 1 other Jamie Brown