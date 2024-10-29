MansionMuseum.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Gardner Mansion & Museum
(580) 584-6588
|Broken Bow, OK
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Lewis Stiles
|
Martin-Mitchell Mansion Museum
|Naperville, IL
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Harriet Pistorio , Kevin Burns and 1 other Debbie Grinnell
|
Asa Packer Mansion Museum
|Jim Thorpe, PA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Ronald Sheehan , Ava Bretzik
|
Pink Palace Mansion & Museum
(901) 320-6320
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Robert Lipscomb , Gay Myers and 8 others Norris Marcus , Jeffrey R. Wills , Rick Jones , Steven J. Pike , Nancy Albonetti , Kate Dixon , Carol Collinsworth , Beverly Goines
|
Parry Mansion Museum
|New Hope, PA
|
Industry:
Museum
Officers: Lester Isbrandt
|
Pink Palace Mansion & Museum
(901) 767-7322
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Botanical/Zoological Garden Executive Office Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Andy Williams
|
Columbus Chapel & Boal Mansion Museum
(814) 466-6210
|Boalsburg, PA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Christopher Lee
|
The Enchanted Mansion Adoll Museum
(225) 769-0005
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Sharon Ragusa , Lulu Ragush
|
Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum of Norwalk Inc
(203) 838-9799
|Norwalk, CT
|
Industry:
Museum
Officers: Sheldon R. Gerarden , Marjorie S. Aubyn and 8 others Marianne Howatson , Linda Fontaine , Anthony G. Aitoro , Debra Hanson , Herb Grant , Susan Sweitzer , Jules Lang , Joseph K. Passero
|
Hartland Mansion, Museum and Inn Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation