ManualTherapyCenter.com is an exceptional domain for any business or practitioner specializing in manual therapy. Its clear, descriptive name instantly communicates the nature of your services, making it easier for potential clients to find and remember you. The domain also positions you as a leader in your field, attracting industry peers and colleagues.
Owning ManualTherapyCenter.com provides numerous benefits. For instance, it can serve as the foundation for a professional website, allowing you to showcase your services, share success stories, and build a community around your practice. Additionally, the domain can be used for email addresses, social media profiles, and online advertising, providing a consistent and recognizable brand identity.
ManualTherapyCenter.com can significantly impact your business growth by increasing your online presence and attracting organic traffic. Search engines favor domains that accurately reflect a business's offerings, making it more likely for your website to appear in relevant search results. This can lead to increased visibility, more potential clients finding your business, and ultimately, higher sales.
Having a domain like ManualTherapyCenter.com can help you establish a strong brand identity. A clear, descriptive domain name can make your business stand out from competitors and create trust with potential clients. This is particularly important in industries like manual therapy, where clients often rely on personal recommendations and word-of-mouth referrals.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ManualTherapyCenter.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Manual Nutrition Therapy Center
|Reno, NV
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
|
Manual Therapy Center LLC
|Independence, MO
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: J. S. Carruthers , Douglas Kelling and 1 other Ramon Nichols
|
Advanced Manual Therapy Center
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Christopher M. Goodwin
|
Arizona Manual Therapy Centers
|Scottsdale, AZ
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Jennifer Johnson
|
Advanced Manual Therapy Center, P.C.
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Professional Corporation
Officers: Christopher Matthew Goodwin
|
Manual Therapy Center Inc. V
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Ahmed A. Abdelkader , Zaghloul Ahmed
|
Advanced Manual Therapy Center, Inc.
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Professional Corporation
Officers: Christopher Matthew Goodwin
|
The Center for Integrated Manual Therapies LLC
|Ellicott City, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site