ManufacturedHousingInstitute.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
California Manufactured Housing Institute
(909) 987-2599
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Manufactured Housing Trade Association
Officers: Jess Maxcy , Jesse L. Maxcy and 3 others Cathy E. Creswell , Robert West , Lynn Jacobs
|
Manufactured Housing Institute
(703) 558-0400
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Cheryl Langley , Ann Parman and 6 others Carol Anderson , Cheryl Berard , Jeff Inks , Lisa Quinn Brechtel , Mark Nunn , Rob Digman
|
Alabama Manufactured Housing Institute
(334) 244-7828
|Montgomery, AL
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Revis McDaniel , Nancy Dennis and 3 others Charlotte Largen , Gillian Hughes , Rhonda Mitchell
|
Manufactured Housing Institute
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
Manufactured Housing Institute
|Cumberland, MD
|
Industry:
Ret Mobile Homes
|
Manufactured Housing Ed Institute
|South Riding, VA
|
Industry:
Ret Mobile Homes
|
Manufactured Housing Educational Institute Inc
|Arlington, VA
|
Industry:
Ret Mobile Homes
|
Manufactured Housing Appraisal Institute, Inc.
|Manteca, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James O. Harris
|
First State Manufactured Housing Institute
|Dover, DE
|
Industry:
Ret Mobile Homes
Officers: Karen Kemp , Ruth B. King and 1 other Warren Keyes
|
Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute, Inc
(502) 223-0490
|Frankfort, KY
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Rick Martin , Jerry Adkins and 7 others Ken Fister , Jeff Bundy , Don Sharp , Debbie Lucas , Erica Klimchak , Sam Lee , Nathan Smith