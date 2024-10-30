MarineConservation.org

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Alaska Marine Conservation Council
|Homer, AK
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Tomas Sulczynski
|
Marine Conservation Biology Institute
|Redmond, WA
|
Industry:
Institute
Officers: Elliott Norse
|
Marine Conservation Alliance
(907) 523-0731
|Juneau, AK
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: David Benton , Diane Scoboria and 6 others Kris Norosz , Tom Gemmell , Pat Hardina , Frank Kelty , Lori Swanson , Glenn Reed
|
Marine Conservation Biology Institute
(425) 883-8914
|Bellevue, WA
|
Industry:
Marina Operation
Officers: David Johns , Russell Moffitt and 3 others Kathleen Szleper , Nate Paull , Elliott Norse
|
Keys Marine Conservancy Inc
|Islamorada, FL
|
Industry:
Whol Transportation Equipment
Officers: Anthony H. Hammon
|
Marine Conservation Biology Institute
|Bellevue, WA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: David Johns , Elliott A. Norse
|
Marin Resource Conservation District
(415) 663-1170
|Point Reyes Station, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Nancy Scolari
|
Marine Conservation Biology Institute
|Glen Ellen, CA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
|
Regional Marine Conservation Project
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Maegan Mackey , Steve Ganey and 2 others Bob Eaton , Peter Hohtala
|
Florida Marine Conservation Corp.
|Wellington, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: James Windham , Kathy A. Beckman and 1 other Lee Hallman-Windham