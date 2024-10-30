MarinePollution.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Marine Pollution Control Corporation
(810) 742-2599
|Burton, MI
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: David Usher
|
Marine Pollution Control
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Equipment Refuse System
Officers: Marilyn Harris
|
Marine Pollution Control Corporation
(313) 849-2333
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Spill Clean-Up Contractor
Officers: David Barrett
|
Marine Pollution Control Corporation
(313) 849-2333
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Spill Clean-Up Contractor
Officers: David Usher , Charles Usher and 2 others Ingo Hasserodt , David Barrett
|
Margolis Marine Pollution Control
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Ret Boats
|
Marine Pollution Studies
|Moss Landing, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Boats
Officers: Mark Stevenson , Kenneth Coale
|
Marine Pollution Control Corp
|Detroit, MI
|
Marine Pollution Specialists, LLC
|Decatur, AL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Darryle M. Waldron
|
Marine Pollution Control Service, Incorporated
|Oakley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kenneth W. Carver
|
Michigan Marine Pollution Control, Inc.
|Detroit, MI
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: David Usher , Herbert V. Rollins and 1 other Ingo Hasserodt