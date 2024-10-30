Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
MarketingManifesto.com is more than just a domain name; it's a statement of purpose. With 'marketing' in the name, potential customers immediately understand your business focus. 'Manifesto' signifies a commitment to your marketing principles, setting you apart from competitors.
MarketingManifesto.com can be used for various purposes such as creating a marketing agency, building a marketing consultancy firm or even launching a marketing blog. The possibilities are endless.
By owning MarketingManifesto.com, your business gains credibility and authority in the industry. It positions you as an expert in marketing, attracting potential customers who trust and value expertise. The domain can help in improving search engine rankings due to its relevance to marketing.
MarketingManifesto.com can also contribute to brand establishment by providing a clear and concise message about your business. Consistency in branding is key to building trust and customer loyalty.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of MarketingManifesto.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Manifesto Marketing Inc
|Beachwood, NJ
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: George E. Hervas
|
Manifesto Marketing LLC
|Big Bear City, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Business Consulting Services
Officers: Michele Holloway , Caaconsulting and 1 other Caa