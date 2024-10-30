Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
MarketingMix.com is a premium domain with inherent brand power. Instantly recognizable, the name directly reflects its purpose, sparking curiosity and conveying competence to potential customers or users. Easy to remember and share verbally, its simplicity further enhances its value, solidifying its potential as a memorable and impactful online address.
This exceptional domain name offers broad applications within the marketing sphere, making it ideal for a full-fledged digital marketing agency, a marketing software solution, or a resource hub dedicated to insightful marketing strategies. Whether offering SEO, content marketing, social media services, or a dynamic blend, MarketingMix.com serves as the bedrock for an impactful brand identity.
Owning MarketingMix.com equates to securing premium digital real estate. It offers a distinct competitive advantage by providing instant credibility and strong brand recognition within the marketing sector. Such an asset acts as a trust catalyst, drawing organic traffic and allowing companies to stand out amidst a crowded marketplace, further amplifying their message.
The inherent memorability stemming from MarketingMix.com simplifies brand recall and online searchability, translating to increased direct traffic. Furthermore, such a sharp and professional domain name opens doors for significant media coverage, fostering stakeholder confidence and fueling the brand's trajectory into a universally recognized force.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of MarketingMix.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Marketing Mix
(417) 823-7766
|Springfield, MO
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Michelle Sturman , Terry Murphy and 1 other Brenda Jackson
|
Mix Market
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
Officers: Ivan Castillo
|
Marketing Mix
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Mfg Ready-Mixed Concrete
Officers: Mike Branch
|
Mix Marketing
|Redwood City, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Mixed Market
|Crystal Lake, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Mike McCutcheon
|
Mix Marketing
|Plainville, MA
|
Industry:
Mfg Ready-Mixed Concrete
Officers: Matthew Antinoro
|
Mixed Market
|Hermosa Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
|
Mix Marketing
|Dublin, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Stacey Kuzda
|
The Marketing Mix Inc
(603) 625-6200
|Manchester, NH
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: David Blake , Tricia Donohue
|
Caribbean Mixed Market, Inc.
|Homestead, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation