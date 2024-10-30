Your price with special offer:
Matanya.com is more than just a domain name; it's an opportunity to create a strong and lasting online identity. Its one-of-a-kind nature ensures that your business stands out from the competition, attracting potential customers and leaving a lasting impression.
The versatility of Matanya.com makes it an excellent fit for various industries, including technology, art, fashion, and education. By securing this domain name, you open doors to endless possibilities, expanding your reach and establishing a strong online presence.
Matanya.com can significantly impact your business growth by attracting increased organic traffic through its unique and memorable nature. A domain name that resonates with your brand and audience can lead to higher click-through rates and more potential customers discovering your business.
A domain name like Matanya.com can contribute to the establishment of a strong brand identity. Consistently using a unique and memorable domain name in your marketing efforts can help build customer trust and loyalty, fostering long-term relationships with your audience.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Matanya.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Matanya Ophee
|Columbus, OH
|President at Editions Orphee Inc
|
Matanya, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Zeev Dragon
|
Kirk Matanya
|Westwego, LA
|Managing Partner at Westbank Organics LLC
|
Hope Matanyas
|Homewood, IL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Matanya B Horowitz
|Golden, CO