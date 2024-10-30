Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Matinicus.com traces its origin to the remote Matinicus Island in Penobscot Bay, Maine, USA. With its unique name and fascinating history, this domain extends an allure for maritime, adventure, and exploration-related ventures. Your business or project can embrace a rich narrative and captivate audiences.
However, Matinicus.com's value isn't limited to specific industries. Its versatility allows it to serve various sectors, including tech, healthcare, education, and more. By choosing Matinicus.com, you're investing in a domain that offers both historical significance and endless possibilities.
Matinicus.com can significantly enhance your online presence and boost organic traffic by making your website more memorable and distinctive. It establishes credibility and helps to build trust among potential customers, as a unique and descriptive name resonates better than generic alternatives.
Matinicus.com can contribute to strengthening your brand by providing a clear, concise, and easy-to-remember identity. By aligning your business with the intriguing history of this domain, you create a strong connection that resonates with your audience.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Matinicus.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Matinicus, LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: CA1
|
Matinicus Island Vacations
|New Boston, NH
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Geoff Katz
|
Matinicus Island Fire Dept
|Matinicus, ME
|
Industry:
Fire Protection
|
Matinicus Isle Plantation
|Matinicus, ME
|
Industry:
Executive Office
|
Matinicus Wines, LLC
|Bailey, CO
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Maria E. Rasmussen
|
Matinicus Plantation Elec
|Matinicus, ME
|
Industry:
Electric Services
|
Matinicus Capital Management LLC
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Security Broker/Dealer
|
Nathaniel D Twombly-Hussey
|Matinicus, ME
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Wanda Gilbrook
(207) 366-3755
|Matinicus, ME
|Branch Manager at United States Postal Service
|
Elizabeth Long Burr
|Matinicus, ME
|Mmember at Pilot Knob Mining Claims Holding Company, Limited Liability Company Cancellation Filed 01-30-04