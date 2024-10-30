Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

MckessonHealth.com

$9,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
MckessonHealth.com – Connecting health and technology. This domain name represents a strong connection between the healthcare industry and technology, offering potential for a modern and innovative business. Own it and establish a powerful online presence.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About MckessonHealth.com

    MckessonHealth.com is an exceptional domain name for businesses involved in healthcare technology or telemedicine. Its memorable and concise nature sets it apart from other domain names in the industry, making it easily recognizable and memorable. With this domain, you can create a professional and trustworthy online presence that resonates with your audience.

    MckessonHealth.com can be used by various industries, such as healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, medical research institutions, and health technology startups. It offers a clear and direct message about the nature of the business, making it an ideal choice for those looking to establish a strong online presence in the healthcare sector.

    Why MckessonHealth.com?

    By owning MckessonHealth.com, you can enhance your business's online visibility and attract more organic traffic. Search engines prioritize domains that are relevant to the content they index, and a domain name like MckessonHealth.com is highly relevant to businesses in the healthcare and technology sectors. This can lead to increased brand awareness and potential customers finding your business more easily.

    MckessonHealth.com can also help you establish a strong brand and build trust with your audience. It conveys professionalism and expertise, making it an effective tool for attracting and engaging with new potential customers. Additionally, a memorable domain name can make it easier for customers to remember and return to your website, leading to increased customer loyalty and repeat business.

    Marketability of MckessonHealth.com

    MckessonHealth.com can help you stand out from the competition by creating a strong and memorable online presence. It can also improve your search engine rankings, as search engines favor domains that are relevant to the content they index. This can lead to increased visibility and attract more potential customers to your business.

    In addition to digital marketing, a domain like MckessonHealth.com can also be useful in non-digital media, such as print or broadcast advertising. Its memorable and concise nature makes it easy to remember and can help you create a strong brand identity across all marketing channels. This can help you attract and engage with new potential customers, and ultimately convert them into sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy MckessonHealth.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of MckessonHealth.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    McKesson Health
    		Norwalk, CT Industry: Business Services
    Officers: Cherlene Hill , Deborah Boshart and 8 others Scott Rothkamp , Daniel Mouhot , Mary McKendry , Denise Riedell , Courtney Maxwell , Michael Laporte , John Travis , Dennis Shephard
    McKesson Health Solutions
    (617) 527-0568     		Auburndale, MA Industry: Whol Drugs/Sundries
    Officers: Kirk Arnold , Ian Gordon and 5 others John Leonard , Elizabeth Lewis , James Hardy , Anna J. Mitus , David Nace
    McKesson Specialty Health Pharmaceutical
    		Tumwater, WA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    McKesson Health Solutions LLC
    		San Francisco, CA Filed: Foreign Limited Liability
    Industry: Provides Medical Management Services
    Officers: Emad Rizk , De Medical Management Services and 4 others William H. Brennan , McKesson Health Solutions Holdings LLC , Willie C. Bogan , Peter Csapo
    McKesson Prospective Health
    		Overland Park, KS Industry: Prepackaged Software Services
    Officers: Kent Warden , Jim Crist and 1 other Richard Whitmore
    McKesson Health Solutions
    		Gaithersburg, MD Industry: Ret Misc Foods
    McKesson Health Solutions
    		San Juan, PR Industry: Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
    Officers: Kathy Alvarez
    McKesson Specialty Health
    		Northborough, MA
    McKesson Health Solutions LLC
    		Dallas, TX Filed: Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Officers: Emad Rizk , Willie C. Bogan and 4 others William H. Brennan , Peter Csapo , Laureen M. Seeger , James M. Humphrey
    McKesson Health Solutions
    		Blue Bell, PA Industry: Data Processing/Preparation
    Officers: Thomas Gilmore , Jon R. Wampler and 6 others Douglas R. Petillo , Tanji Irby , John A. Loftus , William Pocklington , Matias Klein , Edmund B. Moore