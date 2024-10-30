Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

MedFoundation.com

$4,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Own MedFoundation.com and establish a strong online presence for your medical foundation or organization. This domain name communicates trust, professionalism, and a commitment to healthcare.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About MedFoundation.com

    MedFoundation.com is an ideal choice for organizations in the medical industry looking to build a strong online identity. The .com extension adds credibility and legitimacy to your website, making it more likely to be trusted by visitors. Additionally, the name 'MedFoundation' suggests a commitment to research, innovation, and improving health care.

    Using this domain for your medical organization allows you to create a memorable brand that is easy to remember and type. It can also help position your business as a leader in your industry, as the name implies a foundation or institute dedicated to medical advancements.

    Why MedFoundation.com?

    MedFoundation.com can significantly contribute to your business' growth by increasing organic traffic. By owning this domain, you'll likely rank higher in search engine results for medical-related keywords. This increased visibility will attract more potential customers and clients to your website.

    Establishing a strong brand is essential for any business, and MedFoundation.com can help you do just that. The domain name itself conveys trustworthiness and professionalism, which can go a long way in building customer loyalty and repeat business.

    Marketability of MedFoundation.com

    MedFoundation.com offers several advantages when it comes to marketing your business. Its clear and memorable name makes it easy for potential customers to remember and share with others. Additionally, the .com extension is widely recognized and trusted, making your website more likely to be taken seriously.

    This domain can also help you rank higher in search engine results due to its relevance to the medical industry. This improved search engine performance can lead to increased visibility for your business and ultimately result in more sales.

    Marketability of

    Buy MedFoundation.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of MedFoundation.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Chw Med Foundation Med Clinic
    		Elk Grove, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Michael A. Shea , Edwin Cruz and 7 others Aisha Taylor , Ricky L. Childers , Samir G. Artoul , Cecila Crump , Dan Tiedeman , Michael L. Nichols , Pamela Kieffer
    Kid Med Foundation
    		Pittsburgh, PA Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Georgia Med Tele Foundation
    		Lizella, GA Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Med-Art Foundation
    		Torrance, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Med-Life Foundation
    		Riverside, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Douglas D. Holstein
    Jj Med Foundation, Inc.
    		Orlando, FL Filed: Domestic Non Profit Corporation
    Industry: Civic and Social Associations
    Officers: Michael Ayotunde , Elizabeth S. Ayotunde and 3 others Theresa Sydney , Odunayo Seriki , Guenet Roberts
    Med Hope Foundation, Inc.
    		Discovery Bay, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Membership Organization
    Officers: Lisa Young F Young
    Interlink Med-Dent Foundation
    		San Leandro, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Donald Devlin
    Med-Ready Awareness Foundation
    		Roseville, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Res Med Foundation
    		La Jolla, CA Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: Fiona Tudor , Mary Berglund