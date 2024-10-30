Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
MedFoundation.com is an ideal choice for organizations in the medical industry looking to build a strong online identity. The .com extension adds credibility and legitimacy to your website, making it more likely to be trusted by visitors. Additionally, the name 'MedFoundation' suggests a commitment to research, innovation, and improving health care.
Using this domain for your medical organization allows you to create a memorable brand that is easy to remember and type. It can also help position your business as a leader in your industry, as the name implies a foundation or institute dedicated to medical advancements.
MedFoundation.com can significantly contribute to your business' growth by increasing organic traffic. By owning this domain, you'll likely rank higher in search engine results for medical-related keywords. This increased visibility will attract more potential customers and clients to your website.
Establishing a strong brand is essential for any business, and MedFoundation.com can help you do just that. The domain name itself conveys trustworthiness and professionalism, which can go a long way in building customer loyalty and repeat business.
Buy MedFoundation.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of MedFoundation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Chw Med Foundation Med Clinic
|Elk Grove, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Michael A. Shea , Edwin Cruz and 7 others Aisha Taylor , Ricky L. Childers , Samir G. Artoul , Cecila Crump , Dan Tiedeman , Michael L. Nichols , Pamela Kieffer
|
Kid Med Foundation
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Georgia Med Tele Foundation
|Lizella, GA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Med-Art Foundation
|Torrance, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Med-Life Foundation
|Riverside, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Douglas D. Holstein
|
Jj Med Foundation, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Civic and Social Associations
Officers: Michael Ayotunde , Elizabeth S. Ayotunde and 3 others Theresa Sydney , Odunayo Seriki , Guenet Roberts
|
Med Hope Foundation, Inc.
|Discovery Bay, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Lisa Young F Young
|
Interlink Med-Dent Foundation
|San Leandro, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Donald Devlin
|
Med-Ready Awareness Foundation
|Roseville, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Res Med Foundation
|La Jolla, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Fiona Tudor , Mary Berglund