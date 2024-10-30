MedcarePharmacy.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Med Care Pharmacy LLC
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Whol Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Lynda Romeo , Bernie Gregorowicz and 2 others Joseph Mashni , Jeffrey Arnold
|
Med Care Pharmacy
(843) 479-5374
|Bennettsville, SC
|
Industry:
Ret Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Glenn Dowdy , Robert G. Dowdy and 1 other Steve Deichert
|
Med Care Pharmacy
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Roy Skinner , Jennifer Pitts
|
Med-Care Pharmacy Inc.
(954) 354-0530
|Deerfield Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Pharmaceutical Services and Medical Supply
Officers: Akram Girgis , Amgad Girgis and 2 others Scott Portman , Angela Tarpley
|
Med Care Pharmacy
|Glasgow, KY
|
Industry:
Ret Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Tim Ford
|
Med Care Pharmacy LLC
(606) 929-9633
|Ashland, KY
|
Industry:
Ret Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Jeff Slone , Kathy Shaffer and 7 others Allyn Vass , Jeff Sloan , Brent Lykins , Steve Bessler , Joseph Mashni , Jeffrey Arnold , Cindy Biecker
|
Med-Care Pharmacy, Inc.
|Alhambra, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Domnic Poon
|
Med Care Pharmacy LLC
(859) 689-7130
|Florence, KY
|
Industry:
Ret Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Steven Mueller , Joseph Mashni and 1 other Jeff Arnold
|
Med-Care Pharmacy Inc
(626) 281-7870
|Alhambra, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Pharmacy
Officers: Dominic Poon , Tiffany Wong and 1 other Mary Tong
|
Med -Care Pharmacy Inc
(248) 559-9901
|Lathrup Village, MI
|
Industry:
Ret Mail-Order House
Officers: Ayad Salem