NarcoticsControl.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pennsylvania Bureau of Narcotics Investigation & Drug Control
|Harrisburg, PA
|
Industry:
Strike Force
|
Pennsylvania Bureau of Narcotics Investigation & Drug Control
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Interdiction Program
Officers: Anthony Pace , David Farrelly
|
Pennsylvania Bureau of Narcotics Investigation & Drug Control
|Greensburg, PA
|
Industry:
Interdiction Program
Officers: Leo O'Neill
|
Pennsylvania Bureau of Narcotics Investigation & Drug Control
|Harrisburg, PA
|
Industry:
Narcotics Investigation & Drug Control
Officers: Steven Wheeler
|
Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs Control
(918) 446-1616
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Public Order/Safety
|
Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs Control
|Lawton, OK
|
Industry:
Regulation Misc Commercial Sector
Officers: Chris Smith
|
Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs Control
|Ardmore, OK
|
Industry:
Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs Control
Officers: Richard Delotter
|
Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs Control
|Woodward, OK
|
Industry:
Administrative Public Health Programs
Officers: Donnita Heck , Wendel Brandenburg
|
Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs Control
(405) 530-3147
|Oklahoma City, OK
|
Industry:
Regulation/Administrative Utilities
Officers: Darrell Weaver , Chris Smith