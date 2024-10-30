Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
NassauUniversity.com is a highly targeted domain name that specifically identifies a connection to Nassau, making it perfect for educational institutions, businesses, or organizations based in or serving the Nassau community. By owning this domain name, you establish an immediate and strong local identity.
This domain's clear and concise name also makes it easy to remember and type, ensuring that visitors can easily find your website. Its use of a recognizable and reputable word, 'university,' adds credibility to your online presence.
Investing in NassauUniversity.com can significantly enhance your business's growth by attracting more organic traffic through search engines due to its targeted and descriptive nature. With a domain name that clearly conveys what you do or where you are located, potential customers are more likely to find and engage with your website.
Having a domain like NassauUniversity.com helps establish your brand as trustworthy and professional, which is essential for building customer loyalty and repeat business.
Buy NassauUniversity.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NassauUniversity.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Winthrop South Nassau University Health System Inc
(631) 420-6711
|Melville, NY
|
Industry:
Corporate Office for Hospital System
Officers: Deborah Gray
|
Universal Directors Limited
|
Universal Directors Limited
|
Universal Distributors, LLC
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Phillip Mitchell , Brenda Mitchell