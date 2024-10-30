NationalAlcohol.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Drug & Alcohol R
|Winter Park, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Robert J. Nies
|
National Alliance for Alcohol
|Mooresville, IN
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Linda L. Chezem
|
National Alcohol/Media Project
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
National Council On Alcoholism
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
National Council On Alcoholism
(517) 394-0004
|Lansing, MI
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: Ryan O'Connor , Pat Wheeler
|
National Council On Alcoholism
|Santa Clarita, CA
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Susan Shaddock , Shelley Klipp
|
National Council On Alcoholism
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Linda Woodward
|
National Council On Alcoholism
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Robert Lindsey
|
National Council On Alcoholism
(517) 887-0226
|Lansing, MI
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Specialty Hospital
Officers: Marie Gerlach , Rod M. Donald and 2 others Patricia Wheeler , Tim Larkin
|
National Organization for Alcohol Rehabilitation
|Ontario, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation