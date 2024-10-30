Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

NationalAssistedLiving.com

$14,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Own NationalAssistedLiving.com and establish a strong online presence in the assisted living industry. This domain name conveys trust, authority, and professionalism, making it an attractive investment for businesses serving this market.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About NationalAssistedLiving.com

    NationalAssistedLiving.com is a memorable and meaningful domain name that resonates with potential customers in need of assisted living solutions. The term 'national' signifies broad coverage and reach, while 'assisted living' clearly communicates the industry focus. This domain is perfect for businesses offering home care services, senior housing facilities, or assisted living technology.

    What sets NationalAssistedLiving.com apart from other domain names is its clear and specific meaning that directly targets your audience. It's short, easy to remember, and can be used in various marketing materials both online and offline, making it a versatile asset for your business.

    Why NationalAssistedLiving.com?

    NationalAssistedLiving.com can significantly help your business grow by enhancing your search engine rankings. Given its clear industry focus, potential customers are more likely to find and trust your website when searching for assisted living services online.

    Owning a domain that closely aligns with your brand can contribute to building a strong online reputation and customer loyalty. It also offers the opportunity to create a professional email address (@nationalassistedliving.com), which can make your business communications more trustworthy and memorable.

    Marketability of NationalAssistedLiving.com

    NationalAssistedLiving.com can help you market your business in several ways, starting with improved search engine rankings due to its clear industry focus and easy-to-remember nature.

    Additionally, this domain name is versatile and can be used across various marketing channels, such as print ads, billboards, or social media campaigns. It can also help you stand out from competitors with less specific domain names, making it an effective tool for attracting and engaging new potential customers.

    Marketability of

    Buy NationalAssistedLiving.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NationalAssistedLiving.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    National Assisted Living, Inc.
    		Naples, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Alan D. Parrish , George P. Wagner and 4 others Thomas Rawles , John Miller , George R. Kornegay , Sharon Oswald
    National Assisted Living Risk
    		Norcross, GA Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
    National Assisted Living Inc
    		Naples, FL
    National Assisted Living, L.L.C.
    		San Antonio, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
    Industry: Skilled Nursing Care Facility
    Officers: Steven J. Kitchen
    National Assisted Living Limited Partnership
    		Naples, FL Filed: Domestic Limited Partnership
    Officers: National Assisted Living, Inc.
    National Assisted Living Management Corp
    		Dublin, OH Industry: Intermediate Care Facility
    Living In One Nation Assisting
    		Baltimore, MD Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    National Assisted Living Management Corp
    (901) 752-8444     		Germantown, TN Industry: Intermediate Care Facility
    Officers: Donna Caldwell , Susan Graves and 8 others Katie Gammon , Ellen Baker , Jim Chambers , James Lee , Kara Holston , Franchesca Davis , Baker Nsubuga , Kristin Miller
    National Assisted Living Management Corp.
    (239) 262-8006     		Naples, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Industry: Nursing/Personal Care
    Officers: Thomas Rawles , Alan D. Parrish
    National Assisted Living Management Corp
    (302) 239-3200     		Hockessin, DE Industry: Intermediate Care Facility
    Officers: Mark Ohlendorf , Robin Buchler and 4 others Phil Potts , Dan Daveies , Susan Varnes , Pat Mahoney