Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
NationalAssistedLiving.com is a memorable and meaningful domain name that resonates with potential customers in need of assisted living solutions. The term 'national' signifies broad coverage and reach, while 'assisted living' clearly communicates the industry focus. This domain is perfect for businesses offering home care services, senior housing facilities, or assisted living technology.
What sets NationalAssistedLiving.com apart from other domain names is its clear and specific meaning that directly targets your audience. It's short, easy to remember, and can be used in various marketing materials both online and offline, making it a versatile asset for your business.
NationalAssistedLiving.com can significantly help your business grow by enhancing your search engine rankings. Given its clear industry focus, potential customers are more likely to find and trust your website when searching for assisted living services online.
Owning a domain that closely aligns with your brand can contribute to building a strong online reputation and customer loyalty. It also offers the opportunity to create a professional email address (@nationalassistedliving.com), which can make your business communications more trustworthy and memorable.
Buy NationalAssistedLiving.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NationalAssistedLiving.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Assisted Living, Inc.
|Naples, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Alan D. Parrish , George P. Wagner and 4 others Thomas Rawles , John Miller , George R. Kornegay , Sharon Oswald
|
National Assisted Living Risk
|Norcross, GA
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
|
National Assisted Living Inc
|Naples, FL
|
National Assisted Living, L.L.C.
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Steven J. Kitchen
|
National Assisted Living Limited Partnership
|Naples, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: National Assisted Living, Inc.
|
National Assisted Living Management Corp
|Dublin, OH
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility
|
Living In One Nation Assisting
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
National Assisted Living Management Corp
(901) 752-8444
|Germantown, TN
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility
Officers: Donna Caldwell , Susan Graves and 8 others Katie Gammon , Ellen Baker , Jim Chambers , James Lee , Kara Holston , Franchesca Davis , Baker Nsubuga , Kristin Miller
|
National Assisted Living Management Corp.
(239) 262-8006
|Naples, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Thomas Rawles , Alan D. Parrish
|
National Assisted Living Management Corp
(302) 239-3200
|Hockessin, DE
|
Industry:
Intermediate Care Facility
Officers: Mark Ohlendorf , Robin Buchler and 4 others Phil Potts , Dan Daveies , Susan Varnes , Pat Mahoney