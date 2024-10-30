Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
NationalBlood.com's domain name is a powerful and memorable representation of an organization dedicated to the national blood industry. Its relevance to the industry and clear messaging instantly convey the focus of the business to potential customers and partners. NationalBlood.com is an investment in establishing a strong online presence and showcasing credibility.
This domain name can be used in a variety of ways, such as for a national blood donation organization, a blood transfusion services company, or a laboratory specializing in blood testing. The versatility of the domain name allows it to cater to various sectors within the blood industry, ensuring that the business stays at the forefront of its field.
NationalBlood.com can significantly enhance a business's online presence and organic search engine traffic. The domain name's relevance and focus on the national blood industry make it more likely to attract targeted visitors. This increased visibility can lead to more potential customers finding the business, which may result in increased sales and revenue.
Owning NationalBlood.com can also contribute to establishing a strong brand identity. A clear, memorable domain name helps customers easily remember and associate the business with its industry. This recognition can lead to increased trust and loyalty, as well as repeat business and referrals.
Buy NationalBlood.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NationalBlood.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Blood Center, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Eduardo Gutierrez , Mozammal Mullick and 1 other Nechur S I Balasubramanian
|
National Heart Lung Blood
|Frederick, MD
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
National Blood Bank, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: John E. Hennessy , Ronald O. Curry and 4 others Charles E. Bradley , Edward J. Kramolisch , Mary C. Wallace , James Nagy
|
National Blood Services, Inc.
|Hallandale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Howard Chusid , Dawn Villachi and 4 others Lisa Tsolis , Zaida Holland , James Grippando , Eduardo J. Gutierrez
|
National Blood Clot Alliance
(914) 220-5040
|Tarrytown, NY
|
Industry:
Health Services
Officers: David Henry , Thomas Hogan and 8 others Lori Prestln , Joseph Isaacs , Lori Kruppenbacher , Stephen Rodner , Andrea Minott , Traci Wilkes-Smith , Mary Ellen McCann , Randy Fenninger
|
National Blood Pressure Institute
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Barry Michaels D C
|
National Blood Services Foundation
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
|
National Cord Blood Program
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Pablo Rubinstein
|
National Blood Service, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David M. Frisch
|
San Diego Blood Bank
|National City, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Christine Anderson