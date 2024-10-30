Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NationalChildProtection.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Child Protection Service
|Aurora, CO
|
Industry:
Information Retrieval Services
Officers: Lori Hernandez
|
National Coalition for Child Protection
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: David Lansner
|
National Child Protection Training Center
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Victor Vieth , Jennifer Yang
|
National Coalition for Child Protection Reform
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Ruth White , Carolyn A. Kubitschek and 8 others James Beougher , Mike Arsham , Martin Guggenheim , Alvin Sallee , Katy Cannady , Marc Cherna , Benjamin Wolf , Richard Wexler
|
National Center for Child Protection, Inc.
|Mission Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Marc R. Bakerman