NationalCommunityDevelopment.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Community Development
|Sarasota, FL
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
Officers: Lonnie Ward
|
National Community Renaissance Development
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|
National Community Developers, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
National Community Development Corporation
|Winston Salem, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: James R. Grace
|
National Outreach Community Development
|Richmond, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Jewelyn Johnson , John Cruise and 2 others Lashonya D. Johnson , Antowain Smith
|
National Community Development Organization
|Hampton, VA
|
Industry:
Community Development Groups
Officers: Pamela P. Dessaso
|
National Community Development Association
(202) 293-7587
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Vicki Watson , Chandra Western and 3 others Peter Bell , John Sasso , Cardelle Cooper
|
National Community Development Corporation
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: James E. Fountain , Robert L. Morgan and 1 other Vaughn Brinda
|
National Community Development Corporation
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Nations Community Development Corporation
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Ralphena Dodson , Lisa Brady and 2 others Johnny Brady , John A. Brady