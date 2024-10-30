NationalConstructionRentals.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
(954) 965-0277
|Hollywood, FL
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing Mfg Misc Fabricated Wire Products Trade Contractor
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
(714) 972-1471
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Industry:
Rents Wire Fences
Officers: Bill Cachlan , Kathy Hinojo and 2 others Ray Antonmarchi , Jim Roberts
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
(909) 574-1400
|Fontana, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Electronic Coils/Transformers
Officers: Robert Bisty , Mike Samano and 3 others Javier Gastelun , Ray Antonmarch , Patty Nichols
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
(214) 634-2091
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing Trade Contractor
Officers: Casey Litham , Dennis McFarland and 2 others Barry Miller , Darla House
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
(702) 632-3419
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing Mfg Misc Fab Wire Prdts Heavy Cnstn Equip Rent Nonresdentl Bldg Operatr
Officers: Benjamin Heerema , Mark E. Hamilton and 6 others Theresa M. Cordero , Lowell Sonne , Colin Thomas , Tony Vitelli , Shawn Hilton , Marilyn Coburn
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
(770) 819-7787
|Lithia Springs, GA
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
Officers: Chris Brown , John Turner
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
|Smithville, TX
|
Industry:
Residential Construction
Officers: Blake Kozar
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
(704) 509-6950
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Equipment Rental/Leasing
Officers: Jim Walton , Bill Watson
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
(330) 505-3650
|Warren, OH
|
Industry:
Trade Contractor
|
National Construction Rentals, Inc.
(818) 221-6000
|Mission Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Heavy Construction Equipment Rental
Officers: James R. Mooneyham , W. Robert Mooneyham and 1 other Theresa M. Cordero