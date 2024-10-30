NationalFederal.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Federated National
|Sunrise, FL
|
National Federation of Federal
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
National Federation of Federal
|Newtown, PA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
|
National Federation of Federal Employees
(318) 742-1876
|Shreveport, LA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Joe Javis
|
National Federation of Federal Employees
(217) 935-2626
|Clinton, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization Membership Organization
Officers: T. Schaffer
|
National Federation of Federal Employees
(202) 898-1861
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Labor Union
Officers: Richard Brown , John Speaks and 8 others Patricia Sala , Timothy Ostrowski , Leah Howard , Cory Bythrow , John Obst , Cassie Kerner , Deborah Ransom , Colin Walle
|
National Federation of Federal Employees
(309) 782-7151
|Moline, IL
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Mary Desmet
|
National Federation of Federal Employees
|Greendale, WI
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Denisse Hart
|
National Federation of Federal Employees
(813) 828-4591
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Labor Organizations, Nsk
Officers: Bill Bradford
|
National Athletic Federation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation