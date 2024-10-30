NationalImmigrationLaw.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Immigration Law Center
(213) 639-3900
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Legal Services Office
Officers: Linton Joaquin , Marielena Hincapie and 7 others Joan Friedland , Bianca Marquez , Jennifer Null Hojaiban , Robert J. Horsley , Charles Claver , Muzaffar Chishti , Allen Erenbaum
|
National Immigration Law Corp
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
|
National Immigration Law Center
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
|
National Immigration Law Corporation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jennifer Keating
|
Immigration & Nationality Law Group
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Kristie Bowerman
|
National Immigration Law Center
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
|
National Immigration Law Group
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: William D. Slicker , Andy Strickland
|
National Immigration Law Group, LLC
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Providing Immigration Services
Officers: Caaproviding Immigration Services
|
National Immigration Law Group, Pllc
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Andy Strickland
|
Immigration and Nationality Law Group
|Loveland, CO
|
Industry:
Legal Services Office
Officers: Cristina O. Steele-Kaplan