NationalMarineSanctuary.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Marine Sanctuary Foundation
(301) 608-3040
|Silver Spring, MD
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Jason Patlis , Adam Jacobs and 6 others Sarah V. Schagen , Jeffrey Mora , Bob Talbot , Robert D. Ballard , Dan Basta , Allison Alexander
|
National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Inc
(703) 714-2371
|Mc Lean, VA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Lori Arguelles
|
Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary
|Moss Landing, CA
|
Industry:
National Commercial Bank
Officers: Steve Shimek
|
Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary
|Port Angeles, WA
|
Industry:
Administration of General Economic Programs
|
Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary
|Galveston, TX
|
Industry:
Ret Florist
Officers: Emma Hickerson
|
Stellwagen Alive - Friends of Our National Marine Sanctuary, Inc.
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Bill Grafton , John Williamson and 1 other Jennifer Bender