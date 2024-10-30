NationalMedicalInstitute.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Medical Institute Corp.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Yanepsy Santos , Juan Francisco Perez and 1 other Shirley Santos
|
National Medical Coding Institute, Inc.
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Health Care Consulting Services
|
National Medical Education Institute II
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Huey P. Williams , Brenda Davis and 1 other Pamela Jolivet
|
National Institute for Medical Technology
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Vardan Karagezaian
|
National Medical Data Institute, Inc.
|Chula Vista, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Stuart L. Laiken
|
National Institute of Medical Technology
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
National Institute for Medical Sciences, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Lino G. Morris , Nathan I. Leder and 3 others Emma Lastra , Casanova Gustavo , Betty Teira Morris
|
National Ambulatory Hernia Institute, A Medical Corporation
|Fullerton, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jeffrey M. Johnsrud
|
National Institute for Medical Management Services, Inc.
(805) 491-2392
|Camarillo, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health Care Consultant
Officers: Donald L. Shubert , Tiffany Shubert and 2 others Brenda Shubert , Donald L. Subert
|
National Institute of Fire and Emergency Medical
|Sanford, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Marc Erwin Klein