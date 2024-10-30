NationalPowerCorp.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Heat & Power Corp.
(847) 965-3900
|Skokie, IL
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
Officers: Michael S. Hurvitz , Michael L. Russ and 1 other Bruce Hurvitz
|
National Power Corp
|Reidsville, NC
|
Industry:
Building Equipment Installation Whol Electrical Equipment
Officers: Mike Peebles
|
National Power Associates Corp.
|Niagara Falls, NY
|
Industry:
Demolition & Environmental Contractor
Officers: James Ellegate
|
National Power Services Corp.
(516) 209-9073
|Lynbrook, NY
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Construction Management Services
Officers: Philip Civello , Marie Civello
|
National Power Solutions Corp.
|Lake Forest, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Assil Alsharifi , Salam Aljawad
|
National Power Corp
|Columbia, SC
|
Industry:
Whol Electrical Equipment Ret Misc Merchandise Repair Services
|
National Power Corp
|Freeport, TX
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Dan Tarwer
|
National Power Rodding Corp
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
National Power Corp.
|Raleigh, NC
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Harold E. Youngblood , Jane Youngblood and 1 other John R. Lowe
|
National Power Corp.
(773) 685-2662
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Mfg Storage Batteries
Officers: Jerry D. Litner , Akira Tanaka and 4 others Kirk Watson , David Petersen , Imad Idelah , Susan Michaels