NationalRehabilitationAssociation.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Rehabilitation Association Inc
(703) 836-0850
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Ladetria King , Paige Tidwell and 6 others Brian Coupe , Veronica Hamilton , Charis A. Goff , Mickey Wright , Beverlee Stafford , Carol Hamilla
|
National Rehabilitation Associates, Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas R. Aderhold , Jeffrey H. Horovitz
|
National Housing & Rehabilitation Association
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Scott Oser , Patty Winter and 1 other Marty Bell
|
National Rehabilitation Association Nra
|Hickory, NC
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
National Housing Rehabilitation Association
(202) 328-9171
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Trade Association
Officers: Peter Bell
|
National Rehabilitation Associates, Inc.
|Garland, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas Klesmit
|
National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association
(320) 230-9920
|Saint Cloud, MN
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Wildlife Management
Officers: Lessie Davis , Barbara Suto and 5 others Sandy Woltman , Erica Miller , Fran Feeney , John Frink , Jennifer Convy
|
National Rehabilitation Associates-I’, Ltd.
|Mesquite, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: National Rehabilitation Assoc., Inc
|
National Training Security Rehabilitation Associates
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Ana Lisa Bara , Jennifer V. Espronceda and 1 other Rosie Cavazos
|
National Training, Security, Rehabilitation Associates
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Educational Training