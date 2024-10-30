NationalRehabilitationCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Children's Rehabilitation Center
(703) 777-3485
|Leesburg, VA
|
Industry:
Psychiatric Hospital Residential Care Services Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Jennings Bynum , Peter Lueders and 6 others Donna Blackburn , Nancy Crooker Rosenblatt , Kathy Pepin , Leslie Kelley , Robert Smith , Vanessa Lane
|
National Rehabilitation Information Center
|Hyattsville, MD
|
Industry:
Library Ret Misc Merchandise
Officers: Mark Odum
|
National Care Rehabilitation Center, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Angel F. Giraldez
|
National Rehabilitation Centers, Ltd.-II
|Brentwood, TN
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Partnership
Officers: Nat'l Rehab. Centers Inc
|
National Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: George Sanders , Chander Shaykher and 2 others Neil J. Kaplan , Juan Aldrich
|
Rancho Los Amgios National Rehabilitation Center
|San Dimas, CA
|
Industry:
General Animal Farm
|
Rancho Los Amgios National Rehabilitation Center
|Commerce, CA
|
Industry:
General Animal Farm
Officers: Kate Edmundson
|
National Pain Management and Rehabilitation Center, P.C.
|Falls Church, VA
|
Industry:
Management Services
|
National Balance and Rehabilitation Centers, Inc
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Daniel S. Feder , David Winter
|
Rancho Los Amgios National Rehabilitation Center
|La Habra Heights, CA
|
Industry:
General Animal Farm