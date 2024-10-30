NationalRoundtable.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Pollution Prevention Roundtable
(202) 299-9701
|Washington, DC
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: Jeffrey Burke
|
Dominican American National Roundtable
(202) 238-0097
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Jose Bello , Maria Teresa Feliciano and 3 others Sid Wilson , Julio Guridy , Nestor Montilla
|
National Charity Roundtable
|The Woodlands, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Carlene Mullins , Mary Ann Reid and 3 others Debbie Fogarty , Debbie Fox , Shelly Sauer
|
National Silver Dollar Roundtable
|Bowie, MD
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Jeff Oxman
|
National Impact Fee Roundtable, Inc.
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Carson L. Bise
|
National Leadership Roundtable On Church Management Inc
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Francis J. Butler , Norman Francis and 8 others Michael Brough , Michael Costigan , Carol Fowler , Peter Denio , Anthony B. Brenninkmeyer , Michael O'Loughlin , Dylan Corbett , Paul Reilly