NationalTaiwanUniversity.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Taiwan University Alumni Associ
|Cupertino, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
National Taiwan University Alumni Association In Houston
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Francoise Shih , Aileen Teng and 5 others Lee Chien , Rosa Lin , Chi-Li-Ma Harnold , Chih-Jun Kao , Amelia Lee
|
Dfw National Taiwan University Alumni Association
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
National Taiwan University EE50 Charitable Foundation
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Yu-Ping Cheng , Cheng Yu
|
National Taiwan University Alumni Association of United States
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Chester Chen
|
National Taiwan University Alumni Association of Southern California
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joanna Liu , Mei Wang and 1 other Marina Wang
|
Dallas/Fort Worth National Taiwan University Alumni Association
|Plano, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Grace Ha , Li-Chung Jea and 5 others Hsien Chang Wu , Charlie Wen-Tsann Chen , Piching Chen , Ada Yang , Paul Shen
|
National Taiwan University Medical College Alumni Association Inc
|Hamburg, NJ
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
The National Taiwan University Early Graduates Association, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Chin Shing Hwa , Chih Shing Hwa and 2 others Shih Lien Huang , Cheng How Mao
|
National Taiwan University Alumni Association of Southern California
|Sun Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Louise Hsieh