NationalTelevisionAcademy.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Television Academy Up
|Excelsior, MN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Teresa Vickery
|
National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
(212) 586-8424
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Peter Price , Susan Ulin and 1 other Lauren Saverine
|
National Television Academy Upper Midwest Chapter Foundation
|Excelsior, MN
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
|
Suncoast Chapter National Academy Television Arts & Sciences
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Elementary and Secondary Schools
|
National Television Academy Upper Midwest Chapter Foundation
|Eden Prairie, MN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
(615) 259-0040
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Geneva Brignolo
|
National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
(212) 489-6969
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Linda Alexander , Camille Roizen and 3 others Camille Birmann-Roizen , Anikka Sellz , Jennifer Langusch
|
National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences
(301) 587-3993
|Silver Spring, MD
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Diane Bruno
|
National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
|Litchfield Park, AZ
|
Industry:
Motion Picture Services
Officers: Bob Adlhoch
|
National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
|Tukwila, WA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Diane Devins