NationalTrends.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
National Trends
(937) 277-0875
|Dayton, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Used Automobiles
Officers: Wayne L. Apgar
|
National Trend, Inc.
|Port Charlotte, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Hurst L Sue Vaught , L. Sue Hurst
|
National Trends Corporation
|Apopka, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John K. Leach , Nicholas E. Ashton
|
National Trend, Inc.
|San Ramon, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Trend National, Inc.
|Bonita Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Godfrey S. Grant , Robert Frazier
|
National Cash Trend Corporation
|Fountain Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Craig Nelson
|
Trend Nation, LLC .
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Trend Nation, LLC
|Columbus, OH
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Daniel Brownsher , Brian E Campbell, LLC and 1 other Howard Family Ventures, Inc
|
National Trend Construction, Inc.
|Port Charlotte, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Abraham Al-Arnasi
|
National Eating Trends
|Rosemont, IL
|
Industry:
Commercial Nonphysical Research
Officers: Greg Holl , Dave Jenkins