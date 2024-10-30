NationwidePlastics.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Nationwide Plastics
|Melvindale, MI
|
Industry:
Mfg Plastic Products
Officers: Donald K. Kaye
|
Nationwide Plastic Products, Inc.
|Gardena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Daniel Tai
|
Nationwide Plastic Products
(310) 366-7585
|Gardena, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Unsupported Plastic Film/Sheet Whol Scrap/Waste Material
Officers: Daniel Tai , John McGee and 1 other Chris Leung
|
Nationwide Plastics Inc
|Cockeysville, MD
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Equipment
|
Nationwide Plastics Inc.
|Arlington, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Plastic Materials/Shapes Whol Industrial Equipment Mfg Plastic Products
Officers: Chris Jones
|
Nationwide Plastic Consultants
|Canton, TX
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Bill Damuth
|
Nationwide Plastics, Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Ron Hopton-Jones , Judy Killough and 4 others Chris Jones , Linda Hopton-Jones , Hopton-Jones Ron , Hopton-Jones Linda
|
Nationwide Plastic & Builders
|West Bloomfield, MI
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Nationwide Plastics, Inc.
(601) 825-7919
|Brandon, MS
|
Industry:
Whol Plastic Materials/Shapes Mfg Misc Industry Machinery
Officers: Dan Britton , Kipp Walden and 3 others Russell Smith , Roger Simpson , Suzanne Wilkinson
|
Nationwide Plastics, Inc.
(713) 979-0660
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Plastic Mtrl/Shapes Mfg Unsupport Plstc Film
Officers: Pat Callahan