NavalFacilities.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Naval Support Facility
|Indian Head, MD
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Naval Air Facility
|Andrews AFB, MD
|
Industry:
General Government
|
Naval Facilities Engineering Comman
|Columbia, MD
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Robert Sadorra
|
El Centro Naval Air Facility
|El Centro, CA
|
Industry:
General Government
Officers: Marc A. Meuth , Larry Crane
|
Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest Working Capital Funds (Navfacsw-Wcf)
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services Water/Sewer/Utility Cnst Facilities Support Svcs