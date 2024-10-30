Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
NeedlepointGallery.com is an ideal domain name for anyone involved in the world of needlepoint, whether it be creating beautiful works of art or selling high-quality supplies. With this domain, you can create a unique online presence and attract visitors who are specifically interested in needlepoint.
The term 'gallery' suggests a space dedicated to showcasing and appreciating art, making this an excellent choice for needlepoint artists looking to share their work or sell commissions. For businesses selling supplies, the domain name communicates expertise and dedication to the craft.
Owning a domain like NeedlepointGallery.com can help your business grow by improving brand recognition and establishing trust with potential customers. With a memorable and descriptive domain, you'll stand out in search engine results and be more likely to attract organic traffic.
Additionally, a well-chosen domain name can contribute to building customer loyalty and trust. It shows that your business is dedicated to the craft of needlepoint and provides an air of professionalism.
Buy NeedlepointGallery.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NeedlepointGallery.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Needlepoint Gallery
|Woodridge, NY
|
Industry:
Ret Sewing Supplies/Fabrics
|
Gallery Needlepoint
|Corona del Mar, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Needlepoint & Gift Gallery, Inc
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Ret Gifts/Novelties
Officers: Brian P. O'Leary , Eveland R. O'Leary and 1 other Eveland R. Leary
|
The Needlepoint Gallery, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Needlepoint Galleries, Inc
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Peter S. Pearlman
|
The Royal Gallery of Needlepoint Tapestries
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
The Needlepoint Gallery of Boca Raton, Inc.
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Lynda Kidd , James J. Kidd and 4 others Nancy Lewis , Harry J. Tamoney , Patricia Tamoney , Eve Kinder