NeighborHelpingNeighbor.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
|Deer Park, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Troy Cothran , Kay Urban-Renkel and 1 other Nancy L. Anderson
|
Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Inc.
|Palm Coast, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Gillard S. Glover , Rose Luckett and 1 other Willis Wilson
|
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Thomas G. Robbins
|
Neighbors Helping Neighbor
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Michael Daly
|
Neighbor Helping Neighbor
|Henderson, NV
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Barbara Strzemp
|
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
|Boonville, MO
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Thomas Priester , Virgil Goodin
|
Neighbor Helping Neighbor
|Fountain Hills, AZ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
|Cordele, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Jack A. Turner
|
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
|Joshua Tree, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert Sturges
|
Neighbor's Helping Neighbors, Inc.
|Englewood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Deborah Mosley , Jack Mosley