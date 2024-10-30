NeighborhoodHouseAssociation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
The Neighborhood House Association
(619) 262-1905
|San Diego, CA
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Belvia Gibson , Subrena Woods and 1 other Ray Rojas
The Neighborhood House Association
(858) 715-2642
|San Diego, CA
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Individual/Family Services
Officers: Rudolph A. Johnson , Tessi Baker and 6 others Frank Zalich , John Hill , Jonathan Smith , Willie Matanza , Deborah Favila , Wanda Everett
The Neighborhood House Association
|San Diego, CA
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Michelle Tylor
Neighborhood House Association
|San Diego, CA
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Health/Allied Services
Officers: Douglas R. Dolnak , Howard Carey and 7 others Phillip Leon , George R. Browlaski , Evelina Jaime , Oscar Jaurigue , George Ricksen Brolaski , Yanira Olaya , Stan Lewis
Neighborhood House Association
(801) 363-4589
|Salt Lake City, UT
Industry:
Child Day Care Services Individual/Family Services
Officers: Jacob Brace , Marilyn Edmiston and 7 others Marvin Thomas , Barbara Mitchell , Veronica Oliver , Victoria M. Mori , Bernie Wilkins , Brenda Dryden , Helene Ross
Neighborhood House Association Inc
(908) 757-7100
|Plainfield, NJ
Industry:
Day Care Center
Officers: Carol Presley , Evelyn Motley
Neighborhood House Association
|Plainfield, NJ
Industry:
Membership Organization
Neighborhood House Association
|San Diego, CA
Industry:
Membership Organization
The Neighborhood House Association
(619) 527-1287
|San Diego, CA
Industry:
Social Services
Neighborhood House Association
(309) 674-1131
|Peoria, IL
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Larry V. Bauren , Larry Von Behren and 7 others Dave Mingus , Robert Sieks , Larry V. Behren , Mark Joseph , Dave Schaab , Amy Jansen , Kari Jackson