NeighborsForNeighbors.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Neighbors Caring for Neighbors
|Big Bear City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Vernon Ray Alderson
|
Neighbors for Neighbors Inc
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Joseph Porcelli , Erin Scott
|
Neighbors for Neighbors, LLC
(954) 522-6868
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Robert P. Kornahrens , Oronde Henry
|
Neighbor for Neighbor Inc.
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Joanne Hefner , Ronnie G. Hefner
|
Neighbor for Neighbor
(405) 236-0473
|Oklahoma City, OK
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Linda Bortka , John Long
|
Neighbors for Neighbors, Inc.
|Elgin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Sandy Murphree , Michele Gangnes and 5 others Travis Brown , Russell Bostic , Carita Simons , Billie Woods , Martha Boethel
|
Neighbor for Neighbor Inc
(918) 425-5578
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Ann N. Smith , Kim Smith and 2 others Neil Paquette , Kathryn E. Redyke
|
Neighbor for Neighbor, Inc.
|Davisburg, MI
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Ruth Karash , Cathy Forst and 1 other Neil Paquette
|
Neighbors Caing for Neighbors
|Washington, MI
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Neighbors for Neighbors, Inc.
|Jamaica Plain, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Greg Hackett