NetMD.com is a compelling domain name with a distinct ring to it. Grounded in the tech sphere yet versatile enough for various applications, NetMD.com is crisp, evocative, and easy to recall. It could be the perfect fit for a tech-focused music start-up, a digital music distribution hub, a marketplace dedicated to music equipment, or even a blog focusing on the intersection of technology and music.

It effectively marries a sense of the digital ('Net') with a powerful implication of specialty and focus ('MD'). This unique combination makes NetMD.com extremely adaptable and could appeal to a broad spectrum of businesses related to music and technology. Plus, its shortness enhances its memorability factor. This makes it convenient for users to remember and share your web address—helping boost brand recall and word-of-mouth marketing.