NewCollegeInstitute.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New College Institute
(276) 403-5600
|Martinsville, VA
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Rob Spilman , Carol Fleming and 2 others Berry Dorsey , William Wampler
|
Artists Institute at Hunter College
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Dominican Studies Institute City College of New York
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Ramona Hernandez
|
Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion
(212) 674-5300
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: K. C. Clarke , Freddie Thomas and 1 other Saralee Avery
|
Little Rock College & Technical Institute, LLC
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Jasper Rockwood
|
Franklin College Institute for European Studies
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
College Admissions Office
Officers: Rosemarie Miklitsch
|
United College Employees of Fashion Institute of Technology
(212) 217-7690
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Juliette Romano
|
English As A Second Language Institute of New College of California
|Millbrae, CA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: John Krauskopf , Patricia Palmer