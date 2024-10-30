NewEnergyAssociation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New Energy Associates LLC
|Atlanta, GA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Industry: Computer Software Development and Consul
Officers: Global Energy Decisions, Inc , De Computer Software Development and Consul
|
New Mexico Solar Energy Association
|Albuquerque, NM
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Hal Everett , Monte Ogdahl and 8 others Barbara Menicucci , Marlene Brown , Carl Axness , Robert Griffin Green , David Hughes , Carl Bickford , Gale Zander Barlow , Mark Chalom
|
New York Energy Association Incorporated
|Long Island City, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
New Hampshire Wind Energy Association, Inc.
|Saint Johnsbury, VT
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Farrell S. Seiler
|
New Yorknew York Solar Energy Industries Association
|Endicott, NY
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: John Siciliani , Kevin Macleod
|
US Sino New Energy Promotion Association, Inc.
|Rockwall, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Lin Yu Wang , Haoran Xu
|
New York Solar Energy Industries Association Inc
|Endicott, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Association of Energy Engineers New England Chapte
|Acton, MA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
|
Energy Association of New York State
(518) 449-3440
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Trade Association
Officers: Kevin Burke , Stuart Silbergleit
|
Longwood Energy Associates L.P.
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Hw Associates, Inc.