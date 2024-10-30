NewEnglandBallet.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New England Ballet Theatre
|East Falmouth, MA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Courtney L. Crane
|
New England Ballet Conser
|South Burlington, VT
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Dennis Wilson
|
New England Civic Ballet
|Lawrence, MA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Phyliss George
|
Ballet New England
(603) 430-9309
|Portsmouth, NH
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: P. Lorentzen , David Druffmand and 2 others Martha Lemire , Patsy Lorentzen
|
New England Ballet Conservator
|Essex Junction, VT
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Robert Guthrie
|
Ballet New England
|Portsmouth, NH
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Patsy Lorentzen
|
New England Ballet Inc
|Wayland, MA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Maria Shelton
|
New England Ballet School Inc
(203) 799-7950
|Orange, CT
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall School/Educational Services
Officers: Kenneth Hopkins , Karen T. Goodman
|
Ballet Workshop of New England Inc
(508) 435-5600
|Hopkinton, MA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School
Officers: Jacqueline Cronsberg