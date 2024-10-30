NewEnglandCable.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New England Cable News
(603) 668-1131
|Manchester, NH
|
Industry:
Cable/Pay Television Service
Officers: Kevin Coughlin , John Mackenzie and 8 others Scott Brooks , Jim Linehan , Patti Kallander , Claire Nunenoon , Virginia Lamberton , George Stachokas , Richard Couch , Linda Frawley
|
New England Cable News
|Newton, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Doreen I. Vigue , Gary Bowser and 8 others John Mackenzie , Charles Perkins , Jim Warner , Joyce Levesque , Tony Demarco , Tom Melville , David Mitchell , Dirk Ruemenapp
|
New England Optic Cable Testin
|Windsor, CT
|
Industry:
Cable/Pay Television Service
Officers: Marc Plummer
|
Contract Cabling of New England
|East Falmouth, MA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
|
New England Cable & Telephone Associates Inc
(860) 524-5820
|Hartford, CT
|
Industry:
Trade Association
Officers: Paul R. Cianelli , Brian Burnell
|
New England Cable and Telecommunications Association Inc
|Braintree, MA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Paul Cronin , Paul R. Cianelli and 1 other William D. Durand
|
New England Cable & Telephone Associates Inc
(781) 843-3418
|Braintree, MA
|
Industry:
Cable/Pay Television Service
Officers: Paul R. Cianelli , Robert Monnelly and 2 others William D. Durand , William D. Uran