NewEnglandFish.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New England Fish Company
|Seattle, WA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Rogers C. Reid , S. A. Drugge and 4 others Evelyn C. Merritt , M. L. Grout , J. C. Bailey , W. C. Eardley
|
New England Fish & Chips
(413) 532-1589
|Holyoke, MA
|
Industry:
Take Out Restaurant
Officers: Steve Masse , Edward McNulty
|
New England Fish & Chips
|Alhambra, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Ming Lu
|
New England Fish Exchange
(617) 574-4600
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Security/Commodity Exchange
Officers: Marie Frattollilo , Micheal Byrnes
|
New England Kayak Fish
|Beverly, MA
|
Industry:
Ret Boats
|
New England Fish Company
|Seattle, WA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
Southern New England Fish
|Stonington, CT
|
New England Fish Company
|Sanford, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Mark Degraff , Stephan Gresek and 1 other Wade Carpenter
|
New England Fish Market
(321) 722-0404
|Melbourne, FL
|
Industry:
Whol & Ret Fish & Seafood
Officers: Rosemary Smith
|
New England Fish Company
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation