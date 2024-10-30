NewEnglandInsuranceServices.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New England Insurance Services Inc
(860) 844-8288
|East Granby, CT
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Michael Downs , Elizabeth C. Downs
|
New England Insurance Service Inc
(203) 272-7270
|Cheshire, CT
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker Life Insurance Carrier
Officers: Matthew Wemple , Mariella Ricco
|
New England Financial Services Insurance Agency Inc
(860) 774-1771
|Dayville, CT
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Paul J. Trifone , Teri Enderle and 1 other Michelle Carragher
|
Trident Insurance Services of New England, Inc.
|Greenfield, MA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Michael E. Arledge , Keith Daleb
|
New England Insurance Inspection Service L.L.C.
|Newburyport, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: William Claffey
|
Usi Insurance Services of New England, Inc.
|Briarcliff Manor, NY
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Sean Hood , Ernest J. Newborn
|
New England Medical Insurance Services Inc
|Rye, NH
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Ginny Connors
|
Lincoln Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage of New England, Inc.
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Filed:
Foreign Corporation
Officers: Robert W. Dineen , Marilyn K. Ondecker and 3 others Duane L. Bernt , Marilyn K Ondecjer L Byrer , Duane L. Nernt
|
U S I’ Insurance Services of New England Inc
(978) 840-1446
|Leominster, MA
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
|
U S I’ Insurance Services of New England Inc
(603) 625-1100
|Bedford, NH
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Matthew Buckley , Shana Ellis and 4 others Sean Hood , Sharon Longley , Danielle Stanton , Don Lewis