NewEraMedical.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New Era Medical Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Wenceslao Santiesteban
|
New Era Medical Transporta
|Ewing, NJ
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
New Era Medical Srvs
|Jonesboro, GA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Odebusola Fagbile
|
New Era Medical, Inc.
|Plantation, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Murray Ginsberg
|
New Era Medical Corp.
|Huntersville, NC
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Alan W. Milinazzo
|
New Era Wellness Medical, Inc.
|Norcross, GA
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Heman Dodani , Susan Gallo and 1 other Thomas Diaz
|
New Era Medical Center Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Anaseli Valerio
|
New Era Medical Services Inc
|McAllen, TX
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services Medical Doctor's Office
|
New Era Medical Supplies, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Hongjie He
|
New Era Medical Group Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Alexander Borges