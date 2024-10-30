Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
NewFrench.com is a versatile domain name suitable for various industries, including fashion, tourism, education, and technology. With its distinctive and memorable nature, it sets your business apart from competitors and adds credibility to your online presence.
NewFrench.com offers a fresh take on traditional French domain names. Its contemporary feel and global appeal make it an excellent choice for businesses aiming to expand their reach and target French-speaking markets.
Owning NewFrench.com can significantly enhance your online visibility and attract organic traffic from French-speaking countries. A domain name that resonates with your target audience increases the chances of generating leads and sales.
NewFrench.com is an investment in your brand. A domain name that aligns with your business and its values can help establish trust and loyalty among your customers. Consistency in branding, from domain name to social media handles, creates a cohesive image and reinforces your brand identity.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of NewFrench.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
New Frenchs
|River Falls, WI
|
Industry:
Ret Alcoholic Beverages
Officers: Robert Colburn
|
The New French Bakery
(805) 339-9495
|Ventura, CA
|
Industry:
Bakery
Officers: Pascale Rigo
|
New French Cleaners
(718) 523-1312
|Jamaica, NY
|
Industry:
Drycleaning Plant
Officers: Andrew Kang
|
The New French
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Philip Hoffman
|
French New Account, Patricia
|Sunset Beach, NC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
New French Inn, LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Stephen Cushing , Lynda Kouba Cushing
|
Frenchs New Way LLC
|Parachute, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Samantha L. French
|
New French Bakery
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Groceries and Related Products, Nec, Nsk
|
The New French Bakery
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Groceries and Related Products, Nec, Nsk
|
New Design French Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Marco Francavilla , Veronique Francavilla Hebrard